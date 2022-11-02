Skip to main content

First Impressions: Alley Mills as Heather Webber on General Hospital

This week, The Bold and the Beautiful alum, Alley Mills (ex-Pam) surprised viewers when she was revealed as the latest incarnation of Heather Webber on General Hospital.

Her first encounter sent off alarms for Olivia (Lisa LoCicero), who wasted no time in letting everyone know how dangerous Heather is. 

Finn (Michael Easton) was next on her hit list as she berated him for dating Liz (Rebecca Herbst) so soon after her son's (Franco) untimely demise.

What are your first impressions of Mills as Heather? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

