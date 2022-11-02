Alley Mills

This week, The Bold and the Beautiful alum, Alley Mills (ex-Pam) surprised viewers when she was revealed as the latest incarnation of Heather Webber on General Hospital.

Her first encounter sent off alarms for Olivia (Lisa LoCicero), who wasted no time in letting everyone know how dangerous Heather is.

Finn (Michael Easton) was next on her hit list as she berated him for dating Liz (Rebecca Herbst) so soon after her son's (Franco) untimely demise.

