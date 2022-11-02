Tanisha Harper

On today’s General Hospital recap: Jeff says Liz pushed Reiko down the stairs, but Liz doesn't believe anything her parents are telling her. Liz accuses her mother of gaslighting her, but Jeff pushes back. Liz has another memory of her arguing with Reiko at the top of the stairs. She threatens to tell her mother and Reiko's husband. Reiko loses her footing and falls.

Liz realizes she was the one who pushed Reiko. Jeff says he heard them fighting, but Reiko had already fallen by the time he got there. He says Reiko suffered a concussion and some internal bleeding, and needed a blood transfusion. The transfusion led to the disease that killed her.

Carolyn says Liz had nightmares after it happened and they worried she would hurt herself. Carolyn says she coached Liz to forget and sent her away to block the memory. Liz is upset by all this information and storms out.

Drew interrupts Carly as she's about to tell Sam how they got closer in Florida. She spins a story of how they were just working well together. Spinelli interrupts them, so Drew drags Carly away to let her know that she can't tell Sam the truth about them. Carly says she wants to tell Sam the truth because they're friends, but Drew says they can't tell anyone. Drew tells her about the insider trading and the possible charges against them. He says they need to put distance between them until it blows over.

Sam reminds Spinelli he needs to give up Society Setups before he ends up in jail. She brings up Cody and how he was there when Britt opened the safety deposit box. Sam tells Spinelli he's going to help her find the truth about Cody.

Britt tells her mother and Scotty about the necklace found in the safe deposit box. Cody joins them, much to Scotty's annoyance, but Britt warns them both to play nice. Cody apologizes to Scotty for sucker punching him, which makes Scotty suspicious. Cody says he knows how much Scotty loved Dominique and is sorry they both lost her.

Liesl is not happy, but Britt asks her not to judge Cody. Liesl wants to know how well Britt and Cody are getting along, but Britt says they're just starting out. Liesl brings up the necklace and Britt says she hired Sam to look into it. Liesl still seems to be suspicious of Cody and his knowledge of the necklace. Liesl asks if Cody plans on sticking around and Scotty mentions the possibility he's Mac's son. Britt has a coughing fit which she dismisses, but it seems to concern Liesl.

Josslyn tells Trina that she and Cameron slept together, but she's just not feeling it anymore. Trina thinks Josslyn should speak to Cameron about it, but she doesn't want to make things worse. The two blame Esme for everything bad, but Josslyn admits she can't blame Esme for everything wrong between her and Cameron.

Josslyn asks about Trina's weekend with Rory. Trina beats around the bush before finally telling Josslyn they kissed, then stopped. Trina admits she thought about Spencer while she and Rory were making out. Josslyn believes Trina still has feelings for Spencer, but isn't sure he's worthy of her.

Alexis gets a typewritten note from the hooker. She calls Jordan, who comes with Dante to check out the letter. Dante reads the letter aloud, which states the person is not striking at random, but only those who wronged them and theirs.

Alexis wants to publish the letter in The Invader, but Jordan disagrees strongly. Jordan thinks the killer can change their course and come after Alexis. Jordan promises an exclusive if Alexis sits on this, which she agrees to.

Alexis summons Gregory and shows him a copy of the letter. Alexis says she's going to sit on the story until Jordan gives her the okay to write it. Gregory says if she's not careful, this could blow back.

Jordan stops by to see Trina and Josslyn as Carly gets home. Jordan tells them Brando was not the intended target, but Josslyn was. Trina points out how everyone who's been attacked has a connection to her, which Jordan agrees with .



