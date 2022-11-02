Rebecca Herbst

On today’s General Hospital recap: Sonny and Nina bring Avery and Donna to the Halloween Fair in the park. Carly spots them and is not amused. Carly calls the girls over for a hug and is even less amused when Avery mentions spending time with Nina.

Sonny tells Carly he wasn't expecting her until tomorrow, and she counters that Nina shouldn't be around Donna. Sonny says the Metro Court is sponsoring the fair and Nina happens to be working. Carly says she specifically told him not to let Nina spend the night when Donna was there. Sonny insists that didn't happen, and Nina and the girls just had a movie night.

Sonny tells Carly that her boundaries aren't working for him anymore. He says he and Nina are officially together now and he wouldn't ask her to keep Donna from whoever she's dating. Carly agrees to respect Sonny's decision to have Nina in his life. Sonny brings up the hooker and how he wants protection for Carly, but she turns him down.

Sam asks about Carly's trip to Florida and Carly talks about how it brought her closer to both of her mothers and plans on taking the Spencer name. Sam says she knows Drew went down to be with her and asks why Carly didn't mention it. Sam says Carly could tell her if anything was going on.

Drew brings Scout to see Grandma Alexis to show off her Halloween costume. Alexis tells Drew that his name has been in the news regarding his trip to Florida with Carly. Drew says he needs Alexis' legal advice. Alexis says there is no attorney/client privilege, but he can speak in hypothetical terms.

Drew talks about the merger and how he bought stocks in the company. He asks whether it's considered insider trading. Alexis says it is textbook and both parties could serve prison time. Drew says there's been no inquiry from the SEC and Alexis says they would have to prove the two parties entered into conspiracies, which would be fine if they were just friends and not romantically involved. (Good thing we sat through 657 episodes of The Hypocrite and The Motivational Speaker on a not-Florida beach having heart to heart conversations so we can now sit through the angst of them not being able to date because of that pesky insider trading that the great businessman Andrew Cain had no idea was a thing.)

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Liz Demands Answers From Jeff and Caroline

Valentin is grateful for Laura's presence and tells him that Anna sent her to help him. Laura says Anna was worried Victor would do something to Valentin, but he says Victor framed Anna for Lucy's "murder." Before they can leave, another goon shows up questioning "Sister" Laura's presence. Laura does her best to cover, but the man pulls a gun. When he's distracted, Valentin knocks him out and Father "Kevin" arrives. The three head out to find Charlotte.

Finn stops by to see Anna, who tells him things will get worse now that she's been denied bail. Finn offers help, but Anna says it's her problem to deal with. Finn asks about Valentin, but Anna says he has his only problems to deal with.

Finn tells Anna about Elizabeth's trip to Monterey to see her parents for the first time in 25 years. He figures Elizabeth is keeping him out of the loop and Anna asks what he'll do about it. Finn says she needs time to figure this out on her own. Anna believes Elizabeth isn't telling him anything in order to protect him.

Holly questions Robert about his plans to help Anna, but Robert says she'll be sent to Pentonville where things could be dangerous for her. Robert wants to go over the judge's head and find someone who will grant Anna bail. Holly says it could destroy Robert's career and Anna will need his legal help.

Robert and Holly head to the Halloween Fair and run into Sonny and Nina. Sonny and Holly make small talk about memory loss. Sonny asks Robert about Victor being behind Anna's arrest. Sonny promises Victor will pay and says he can help. Robert doesn't want Anna to go on the run with the WSB on her tail. He says he has this under control.

Holly calls someone to inform them that Robert is trying to intervene to get Anna another hearing. She angrily tells the person she's sticking close to Robert.

Elizabeth says she needs answers only her parents can give her about the Mariana Islands. She tells them a memory was triggered, but both Mom and Dad try to convince her it could be a false thought. Elizabeth says they've stayed away for 20-plus years only to reach out to Jake after Franco died, and she wonders why now.

Elizabeth asks point blank who Reiko Finn is and her father says she was another doctor who worked with them. Elizabeth says she had a memory of telling Reiko to stay away from her father and questions why she would have said that. Jeff wants to talk privately, but Elizabeth insists so he tells her he had an affair with Reiko. Jeff's defense is that he was lonely and Caroline admits she knew.

Caroline doesn't want Elizabeth bringing up the past, but she says she needs to know everything because it's taking over her life. Elizabeth mentions the blackouts and how she's lying to Finn, and wants answers for both of them.

Elizabeth says she remembers being at the top of the stairs with Reiko and then she was unconscious at the bottom. She insists Jeff tell her if he pushed Reiko down the stairs and he agrees it was him. Caroline disagrees, telling Jeff that Elizabeth needs to know the truth. Jeff says Elizabeth is the one who caused Reiko to fall down the stairs.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recap!