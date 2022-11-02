The Talk Tackles Fatal Shooting of Migos Rapper Takeoff

Credit: CBS/The Talk

The hosts of The Talk weighed in on rapper and member of the Atlanta trio Migos, Takeoff's (born Kirshnik Khari Ball) death on Tuesday's episode. Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Takeoff, his uncle, and group member Quavo (born Quavious Keyate Marshal) were in a bowling alley when the shooting took place. He was uninjured and no suspects have been named.

Takeoff was 28 years old.

The co-hosts discussed Takeoff's influence in hip hop and the loss felt by those closest to him. Sheryl Underwood stated:

I'm sure this is hurting not just their family, but all of us in the hip hop community and those who loved the group.

Akbar Gbajabiamila commented on rapper Ja Rule's remarks, regarding that hip hop artists are being "hunted" down. This comes on the heels of other rappers being tracked and murdered. He said:

It is something we need to think about and talk about in our community, for the culture...protecting our hip hop stars because they seem to be the most vulnerable, especially with their music and how people respond to them and react. How they respond and react to their fame as well.

