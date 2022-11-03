Report: Sherri Staffers Upset Over Marlo Thomas "Fat Shaming" Host

Staffers at Sherri Shepherd's talk show aren't happy with Marlo Thomas these days. The New York Post is reporting the crew got irked with the That Girl star after she "fat-shamed" the former The View co-host when she appeared on Shepherd's self-titled talk show. On Tuesday, Thomas stopped by Sherri to promote her upcoming Hallmark movie, Magical Christmas Village, headlined by former Days of Our Lives star Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami).

While the ladies dished, Thomas recalled a story where Shepherd appeared on her now defunct AOL show, Mondays with Marlo, where she cracked:

I interviewed you for my AOL show ['Mondays with Marlo'], and you used to be a big woman!

Thomas emphasized the weight by stretching out her hands and blowing up her face to show Shepherd's previous size, since she's lost 35 pounds. Thomas then stated:

You've lost a lot of weight, but you've still got the boobies! That's good.

According to the site, Shepherd took it all in good stride, but staffers were upset about what Thomas said and were vocal about the remarks. So far, Shepherd and Thomas have both remained silent about the entire encounter. Watch the interview between the two below.