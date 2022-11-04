Former Days of Our Lives star Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami Brady) appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday to discuss her new Hallmark Christmas flick, A Magical Christmas Village, where Clarkson revealed this year would mark her 30th anniversary on the soap.

Clarkson asked Sweeney about the show's environment. Sweeney began when she was 16 years old and grew up on DAYS. Sweeney remarked:

I literally grew up playing this character, Sami Brady. I started when I was 16 years old, and I was just this dopey kid, and I just loved it. I love my job. I love working there. The crew, they've all watched me grow up and get married and have my own kids, and now I get to go back every once in and awhile and visit. You do get that sense of reuniting with everyone again.

Nice! Watch the discussion below.

A Magical Christmas Village premieres Nov. 4 at 8 PM EST Hallmark Channel