Marlo Thomas Apologizes For Comments About Sherri Shepherd's Weight

Marlo Thomas says she has nothing but love for Sherri Shepherd. On Thursday, Thomas appeared on Good Day New York and apologized to Shepherd after catching severe backlash for her comments on the talk show host's figure. Thomas told host Rosanna Scotto:

I mean, I love her, and I thought I was giving a compliment. I said, 'Wow, you've really lost weight!' but I realized you're not supposed to do that.

The New York Post claimed Sherri staffers got ticked off by Thomas and accused her of "fat-shaming" Shepherd when she appeared on her show after remarking:

I interviewed you for my AOL show ['Mondays with Marlo'], and you used to be a big woman!

Thomas went on to outstretch her hands and blow up her cheeks to replicate Shepherd's previous size before her 35-pound weight loss. Shepherd was fine with the comment and laughed it off but the tabloid alleges Sherri staffers were quite upset and were very vocal about Thomas's comments.

Thomas revealed Shepherd called her once the rumors broke and said:

She called me, and she said, ‘Oh, my God, I don’t know what this is about.’

Thomas said Shepherd told her "don't worry" and she had no ill will towards the legendary actress.

Watch her discussion about the drama below.