Actor/singer Michael Damian is making a return to Genoa City. Damian is slipping back into the role of Danny Romalotti on The Young and the Restless. Soap Opera Digest is reporting Damian will make his way on canvas for multiple episodes, starting Dec. 22.

Damian, who was last seen on Y&R in 2013 for Katherine Chancellor's (Jeanne Cooper) memorial, joked with the magazine:

I’m just thrilled they never killed my character! It means the world to me [that there is still interest in Danny] and I really appreciate it. [The fans] have been so supportive and loving…. I’m just thrilled that I was able to bring some happiness, joy, to people’s lives and inspire through the show and through the character.

This comes as Michael Graziadei (Daniel Romalotti, Jr.), Damian's onscreen son, returns to Y&R this fall.