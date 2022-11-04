Oprah Winfrey Endorses John Fetterman For Pennsylvania Senate Over Dr. Oz

Oprah Winfrey has endorsed Democrat John Fetterman in the race for Pennsylvania State Senate over her former mentee (and Republican candidate), Dr. Mehmet Oz. Per Today.com, Winfrey hosted an event on November 3 with community leaders called "A Virtual Voting Conversation."

Before the November 8 midterm elections, Winfrey emphasized the importance of voters making their voices heard and casting their ballots. Winfrey explained that there were "many reasons" why she chose to support Fetterman, adding that there were many other candidates she also supported.

Winfrey stated: