Oprah Winfrey Endorses John Fetterman For Pennsylvania Senate Over Dr. Oz
Oprah Winfrey has endorsed Democrat John Fetterman in the race for Pennsylvania State Senate over her former mentee (and Republican candidate), Dr. Mehmet Oz. Per Today.com, Winfrey hosted an event on November 3 with community leaders called "A Virtual Voting Conversation."
Before the November 8 midterm elections, Winfrey emphasized the importance of voters making their voices heard and casting their ballots. Winfrey explained that there were "many reasons" why she chose to support Fetterman, adding that there were many other candidates she also supported.
Winfrey stated:
Recommended Articles
That is not the only race that matters. If I was in North Carolina... sister (Cheri) Beasley there, and if I was in Florida, I’d be supporting Val Demings. If I was in Wisconsin, it would be Mandela Barnes, in Nevada it would be Catherine Cortez Masto. And in Texas, Beto O’Rourke, and Raphael Warnock and the incredible Stacey Abrams, of course, in Georgia.
So there are clear choices out there and some dynamic candidates who are working to represent the values—this is what we’re talking about—the values that we hold dear, the values of inclusion, the values of compassion and community that so many of us share. So use your discernment, which seems to be missing in a lot of our, our our country today. Use your discernment and choose wisely for the democracy of our country.