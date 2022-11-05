The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of November 7-11, 2022

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Bill (Don Diamont) focuses on getting back together with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Brooke begins to deal with the end of her marriage.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) begins to consider a future with Hope (Annika Noelle).

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) takes Brooke by surprise.

Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) discuss their path forward.

Hope hides a huge piece of information from Liam (Scott Clifton).

The parent trap twins are thrilled with the latest haps.

Brooke takes one more opportunity to try and figure out why Ridge left her.

Liam tries to make amends to Hope.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) arrives just in time to see Liam LOSE HIS S***!

Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) get all precious.

Stephen Logan (Patrick Duffy) comes to town with his new girlfriend (Linda Purl) in tow.

Brooke has strong words for Hope about Thomas.

Thomas and Hope go a little too far in their celebration.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!