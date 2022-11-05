Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of November 7-11, 2022

Raven Bowens

Here is the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Anna (Leann Hunley) and Tony (Thaao Penghlis) return, and are shocked to see Xander (Paul Telfer) dragging Susan (Stacy Haiduk) out of the DiMera living room.

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) declares he's still hot for Stephanie (Abigail Klein), while Stefan's (Brandon Barash) determined to make Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) forget about Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) finally admits to Eric (Greg Vaughan) that she still loves him and the two share a kiss. Unbeknownst to them, Jada (Elia Cantu) watches them from the doorway.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Xander Faces a Moral Dilemma When Ava Offers Quick Cash For Her Revenge Plot

Rafe (Galen Gering) helps Jada when she collapses at the Brady Pub. Rafe places a call to Eric, who's still with Nicole.

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) flexes his detective muscles when he arrests Chanel (Raven Bowens) for suspicion of murder. Unfortunately for Paulina (Jackée Harry), it happens in a very crowded Horton Square.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promo!