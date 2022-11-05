Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of November 7-11, 2022

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) arrests Chanel (Raven Bowens) on the day of Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) victory.

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) calls it quits with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson).

Leo (Greg Rikaart) and Sonny (Zach Tinker) share a moment.

Bonnie’s (Judi Evans) attempt to show Victor (John Aniston) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) love has surprising results.

Chad (Billy Flynn) bares his soul to Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

Rafe (Galen Gering) is blindsided by Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) revelation.

Ava (Tamara Braun) continues to be visited by Charlie Dale (Mike Manning).

Nicole and Rafe find themselves at a crossroads.

Paulina tells Abe (James Reynolds) the truth.

Shawn Douglas tells Julie (Susan Seaforth-Hayes) she’s got some legal troubles coming her way.

Chanel’s loved ones are reeling from the implications of her arrest.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Ava continue to mess with each other.

Susan (Stacy Haiduk), you in danger, girl.

Jada’s (Elia Cantu) life is at a turning point.

Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie get all Doug and Julie.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) lip-lock.

Xander (Paul Telfer) feels all kinds of guilt.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole lose control.

Paulina is rocked by Sloan’s words.

Belle (Martha Madison) offers to be Chanel’s attorney.

Xander spills his guts to Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Keep checking back for the latest Days of our Lives spoilers!