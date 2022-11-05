Skip to main content

General Hospital Spoilers: Holly Goes OFF on Laura

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of November 7-11, 2022
Emma Samms

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Laura (Genie Francis) pushes Holly (Emma Samms) to work with Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) to regain her memory.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) make a change.

Holly GOES OFF on Laura.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) mistakenly thinks he’s figured out all the answers.

Esme (Avery Pohl) makes the best of her current situation.

Austin (Roger Howarth) asks Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) for a favor.

Ava (Maura West), Nina (Cynthia Watros), and Victor play a game of cat and mouse.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) finds herself in a precarious position.

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) and Mac (John J. York) have a moment.

Scotty’s (Kin Shriner) past enters his present.

Anna’s (Finola Hughes) move to Pentonville looms.

Esme’s well-being is threatened.

Michael continues to attack Nina.

Nina tries to help Sonny (Maurice Benard) solve some problems.

Michael has a stunning revelation.

Nina tries to make everything right.

Portia (Brook Kerr) feels heat from Jordan (Tanisha Harper).

The PC Hooker claims another victim. 

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!

