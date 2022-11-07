Steven Bergman/AFF

The Young and the Restless' Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) is dealing with personal and professional upheaval. That's in part thanks to a corporate betrayal by his cousin Dr. Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic). What is going through the billionaire's mind as his family fractures? James spoke to Soap Opera Digest.

Nate and Devon have been butting heads for months over at Chancellor-Winters. James explained:

I knew from day one that if Nate was in the picture, there would be a problem. I’ve had this in my head ever since Neil [Kristoff St. John] passed away and in his will, he put Nate on the board of Hamilton-Winters. Devon didn’t like or appreciate that. It was never really touched on until around that time Lily [Christel Khalil] and Devon started doing the merger. Devon has never liked the fact that Nate was put on the board of the company that Devon and Neil started together and that Nate had nothing to do with. So I knew the second they were putting Devon and Nate together in this new company, there were going to be fireworks.

Devon was also stabbed in the back by onetime mentor Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and his daughter Victoria (Amelia Heinle). James mused:

I mean, to Devon it sure is, but Victor and Victoria making plans to go after Chancellor-Winters is pretty messed up and will create some stuff in the future, too. Katherine [Jeanne Cooper] and Neil were close friends to Victor, so this just really shows that at the end of the day, it’s about business, which Devon can respect, but he doesn’t like the cutthroat part of it. I can’t wait until Devon finds out what the Newmans tried to pull off.

Now, Devon's bio dad Tucker (Trevor St. John) is in the mix, too! The actor shared: