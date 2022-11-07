Katelyn MacMullen, Tajh Bellow and Cassandra James

This week on General Hospital, Willow's (Katelyn MacMullen) health continues to decline.

Terry (Cassandra James) informs TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Willow her leukemia has hit stage four. Later TJ comforts Willow.



In the park, Sonny (Maurice Benard) tells Nina (Cynthia Watros) Michael (Chad Duell) doesn't need to know anything as the younger Corinthos walks up.

At the Metro Court, a guilt-stricken Nina listens as Ava (Maura West) mentions how she couldn't wait to stir the pot.

Over at GH, Michael demands that TJ and Willow tell him what in the world is going on. Will the two come clean about Willow's illness?

