The Kelly Clarkson Show Renewed Through 2025

The Kelly Clarkson Show

NBCUniversal is staying in business with Kelly Clarkson. The conglomerate announced it has renewed The Kelly Clarkson Show through 2025. Executive SVP syndicated studios and E! News at NBCUniversal Tracie Wilson said in a released statement:

Kelly Clarkson is one of the brightest stars of our time. With more than 500 hours viewed on broadcast, cable and digital platforms since its launch, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been a home for stories that entertain, inspire important conversations and connect with loyal viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways. Together, with our best-in-class producing team, we’ll continue to build on the show’s success and legacy

Currently in its fourth season, The Kelly Clarkson Show airs in all 211 local markets in top-tier time slots throughout the U.S., with an average of 1.34 million viewers.

Valari Staab, Chairman, NBCUniversal Local said about the news:

As the fourth season reaches new heights of critical acclaim and viewership, Kelly has used her genuine warmth and natural curiosity to create an engaging, fun show. The Kelly Clarkson Show is a treasured part of our programming lineup, and we’re enthusiastic about its continued longevity. 

