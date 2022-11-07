The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Devon and Abby Kiss!

Tucker: The enigmatic mogul (Trevor St. John) gives Ashley (Eileen Davidson) the ammo she needs to blow Diane (Susan Walters) out of the water.

Noah: The prodigal son (Rory Gibson) must deal with demons from his past relationship with Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

Devon/Abby: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) opens up to the Newman- Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) when she brings little Dominic over for his sleepover. Devon confesses he thinks he may be clutching onto Neil's (Kristoff St. John) legacy too hard, and it could be affecting things in business. Abby assures her friend it is okay for him to keep the values Neil instilled in him. Abby discusses how much of an impact Brad (Don Diamont) made in her life.

After Devon puts Dominic down for the night, Abby opens up about her marital strife with Chance (Conner Floyd). Devon quips he doesn't get why Chance isn't putting Abby and Dominic first, and if it were him, he'd do it, causing them to share a kiss! Are the friends going to become lovers?

Michael: The legal maverick (Christian LeBlanc) is in hot water with his wife. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) lays down the law with Michael and gives him a choice.

Nick/Sally: The scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) packs up her stuff at Newman Media and has a run-in with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Later, Sally runs into Nick, who tells her how much he fought to keep her and that he would give her all the time she needed to decide whom she wanted: Nick or Adam (Mark Grossman).

The Newman playboy tells Sally he won't have a competition to win her. He wants to be with her genuinely, not to one-up Adam. Nick tells Sally it's all in her hands. Watch for Sally to clue Nick in on which Newman brother she wants.

Adam: The black-sheep Newman continues to be heartbroken about his romance with Sally evaporating. Adam opens up to Jack (Peter Bergman) about how he screwed up big time with Sally. Jack tells his friend he sees how much he loves Sally, and Adam admits he loves her more than any other woman. Jack advises Adam to find a way to let Sally know where his heart is. Will Adam be too late?