NBC Developing Primetime Soap About Los Angeles' Koreatown From WBTV

NBC is delving into the world of Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood. Deadline reports that the network is developing a primetime soap called K-Town via WBTV. The sudser comes from Denise Hahn and Michael Notarile, currently co-EP and producer on Fox's The Cleaning Lady, respectively.

Sold in a competitive situation with penalty, K-Town's script hones in on three major families that run the eponymous area. But when money is stolen and someone is murdered, these clans, and K-Town itself, might never be the same again. Deadline notes that K-Town channels Michael Mann's style while examining power and identity.