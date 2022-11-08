Skip to main content

NBC Developing Primetime Soap About Los Angeles' Koreatown From WBTV

NBC is delving into the world of Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood. Deadline reports that the network is developing a primetime soap called K-Town via WBTV. The sudser comes from Denise Hahn and Michael Notarile, currently co-EP and producer on Fox's The Cleaning Lady, respectively.

Sold in a competitive situation with penalty, K-Town's script hones in on three major families that run the eponymous area. But when money is stolen and someone is murdered, these clans, and K-Town itself, might never be the same again. Deadline notes that K-Town channels Michael Mann's style while examining power and identity.

