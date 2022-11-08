WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Announces Twitter Exit on The View (VIDEO)

Whoopi Goldberg shared a major social media update on The View. On the November 7 episode, the panel discussed Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter and subsequent debates over his management of the site, including newly-announced fees for verified accounts and suspension of "parody" accounts.

Then, the EGOT winner said she would be leaving the platform herself. She explained:

I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.

The other co-hosts weighed in, with Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin noting Twitter can sometimes be a "hellscape." Ana Navarro discussed the way the European Union has mandated certain platforms deal with misinformation and wondered if the FCC could or should step in.

Goldberg added:

People keep saying it’s free speech, but all speech is not free speech. Some speech is not okay free speech. So everybody has to agree on that, but if people keep saying ‘You hurt my free speech,' it’s going to be a problem. You know what? This is our problem. But it ain’t my problem today because I’m out.

