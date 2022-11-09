Booked and Busy: B&B Grad Pierson Fodé Boards Action Thriller 72 Hours
Soap stars galore, including The Bold and the Beautiful grad Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas), are peppering the upcoming action thriller 72 Hours. The actor's former on-screen son, Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas), is stepping up to the plate in a new Freeform series, while B&B grad Gina Rodriguez is headlining a new comedy series.
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas) will star in the action thriller 72 Hours, centering on two brothers (one a criminal, one an FBI agent) who must work together to save their family; production kicks off this month
- Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas) will star in the psychological thriller series The Watchful Eye, with a double episode premiere January 30 on Freeform
- Wayne Brady (ex-Reese) will guest star on Season 2 of The Wonder Years, premiering on ABC in summer 2023
- Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) headlines the freshman comedy Not Dead Yet, whose first two episodes premiere February 8 on ABC
- Justin Baldoni (ex-Graham) has released a new book, Boys Will Be Human A Get-Real Gut-Check Guide to Becoming the Strongest, Kindest, Bravest Person You Can Be, out now from HarperCollins
Days of Our Lives
- Jessica Serfaty (Sloan) will star in the action thriller 72 Hours, centering on two brothers (one a criminal, one an FBI agent) who must work together to save their family; production kicks off this month
The Young and the Restless
- Alice Hunter (ex-Kerry) stars in the comedy flick Rosé All Day, in which college friends drink wine at an annual party, but this time, cracks appear in their relationship
- Cam Gigandet (ex-Daniel) will star in the action thriller 72 Hours, centering on two brothers (one a criminal, one an FBI agent) who must work together to save their family; production kicks off this month
- Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna) stars in Blackout, in which a painter becomes convinced he's a werewolf ruining a town