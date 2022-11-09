Booked and Busy: B&B Grad Pierson Fodé Boards Action Thriller 72 Hours

Pierson Fode

Soap stars galore, including The Bold and the Beautiful grad Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas), are peppering the upcoming action thriller 72 Hours. The actor's former on-screen son, Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas), is stepping up to the plate in a new Freeform series, while B&B grad Gina Rodriguez is headlining a new comedy series.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas) will star in the action thriller 72 Hours, centering on two brothers (one a criminal, one an FBI agent) who must work together to save their family; production kicks off this month

(Douglas) will star in the psychological thriller series The Watchful Eye, with a double episode premiere January 30 on Freeform Wayne Brady (ex-Reese) will guest star on Season 2 of The Wonder Years, premiering on ABC in summer 2023

(ex-Reese) will guest star on Season 2 of The Wonder Years, premiering on ABC in summer 2023 Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) headlines the freshman comedy Not Dead Yet, whose first two episodes premiere February 8 on ABC

(ex-Beverly) headlines the freshman comedy Not Dead Yet, whose first two episodes premiere February 8 on ABC Justin Baldoni (ex-Graham) has released a new book, Boys Will Be Human A Get-Real Gut-Check Guide to Becoming the Strongest, Kindest, Bravest Person You Can Be, out now from HarperCollins

Days of Our Lives

Jessica Serfaty (Sloan) will star in the action thriller 72 Hours, centering on two brothers (one a criminal, one an FBI agent) who must work together to save their family; production kicks off this month

The Young and the Restless