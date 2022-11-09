John Fetterman Defeats Dr. Oz in U.S. Senate Race in Pennsylvania

John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz YouTube

John Fetterman has defeated ex-daytime host Dr. Mehmet Oz in the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. The state's Democrat Lieutenant Governor won the highly-contested seat over the Republican Oz, the Associated Press announced on November 9.

At press time, the AP stated that Oz had not publicly acknowledged defeat. According to Fetterman's campaign, though, the doctor called Fetterman at 9:30 AM EST in order to concede.

Fetterman told a Pittsburgh crowd:

We jammed them up. We held the line. I never expected that we would turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do and we had that conversation across every one of those counties.

Fetterman, who had a stroke in May, emphasized determination in his speech. He explained: