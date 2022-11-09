Skip to main content

Steve Burton Signs on to Days of Our Lives

Steve Burton recently reprised the role of Harris Michaels on Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Now, the former General Hospital star is bringing Harris to Days of Our Lives itself, People confirms.

Burton will begin airing as Harris on DAYS in early 2023. He will be working with DAYS vets, including Stephen Nichols (Steve), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Deidre Hall (Marlena)and Drake Hogestyn (John), in what the streamer billed as "a thrilling new storyline."

Other information about what's to come with Harris hasn't yet been announced. But viewers can look out for even more "mystery, high-stakes adventure, and romance" when the actor returns to the role.

