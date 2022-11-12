Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge and Taylor Fast-Track Their Wedding

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of November 14-18, 2022
Thorsten Kaye

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Krista Allen) waste no time planning their wedding.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) confronts Ridge.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Katie (Heather Tom) gather to support Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) overhears some piping hot tea.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is furious with Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) for keeping the voice-changing app.

Steffy is angered by troubling information.

Ridge and Brooke have a moment.

Thomas scrambles as the walls begin to close in. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

