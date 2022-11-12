Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of November 14-18, 2022

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Jada (Elia Cantu) discovers she’s pregnant.

Melinda (Tina Huang) has strong words for Belle (Martha Madison).

Justin (Wally Kurth) wonders what has happened to Bonnie (Judi Evans).

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) catches Xander (Paul Telfer) in a lie.

Gabi (Camila Banus) is irritated by Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Chloe’s (Nadia Bjorlin) new relationship.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is devastated to learn about Jada’s pregnancy.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) look for Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) leans on Alex (Robert Scott Wilson).

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) spills key information to Paulina (Jackée Harry).

Ava (Tamara Braun) stays one step ahead of EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Charlie (Mike Manning) continues to be Ava’s co-pilot.

Li (Remington Hoffman) suspects Wendy (Victoria Grace) has his number.

Gabi extends a wedding invitation to Chloe and Stefan.

Sonny (Zach Tinker) surprises Leo (Greg Rikaart) with his support.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) tells Allie the truth.

Justin and Alex locate Bonnie.

A dripping wet Johnny (Carson Boatman) encounters Wendy.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) tells Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Roman (Josh Taylor) about Jada’s pregnancy.

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna (Leann Hunley) keeps EJ from making a huge mistake.

Johnny and Wendy touch down in Jakarta.

EJ goes after Ava.

Gabi and Stefan go toe to toe.

Sonny and Gwen make a deal.

