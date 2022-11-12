Skip to main content

General Hospital Spoilers: Liz Has Confrontations With Carly and Nikolas

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of November 14-18, 2022
Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Scotty (Kin Shriner) lends Cody (Josh Kelly) an ear.

Carly (Laura Wright) wants answers from Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst).

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) may very well be in danger.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) catches her mother up on her health issues.

Michael (Chad Duell) doesn’t know whether to scratch his watch or wind his butt.

Austin (Roger Howarth) lends Britt an ear.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) decides to look for her parents.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) makes a big move.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) meets Brick (Stephen A. Smith).

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) turns to a familiar face.

The police want to have a little chat with Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Portia (Brook Kerr) avoids a difficult situation.

Laura (Genie Francis) tells folks a hard truth.

Elizabeth confronts Nikolas.

Anna (Finola Hughes) is thrilled. 

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!

