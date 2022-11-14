John Aniston

Days of Our Lives' John Aniston (Victor Kiriakis) has passed away at age 89. The actor's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, shared the sad news on her Instagram account, posting:

Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston ⁣

You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔⁣

Aniston was a theater veteran, having starred in productions of shows like Death of a Salesman and Little Mary Sunshine. A veteran of soaps like Love of Life and Search for Tomorrow, he became a Salem fixture after joining DAYS in 1985. He received the Lifetime Achievement in Daytime Television at the 2022 Daytime Emmys. His primetime credits include guest appearances on Mad Men, The West Wing, and Gilmore Girls.

See Aniston's full tribute to her father below.