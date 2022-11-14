Rebecca Herbst

This week on General Hospital, time is running out for some in Port Charles.

Carly (Laura Wright) informs Josslyn (Eden McCoy) about Esme (Avery Pohl) being back and knocking out Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst).

At Wyndemere, Ava (Maura West) tells Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) they have to find the scheming teen before anyone else.

Elizabeth pops over to Spoon Island, accuses Nikolas of knowing more, and demands to know where Esme is.

Will Nikolas come clean? Watch the promo below!