JPI, Howard Wise

Days of Our Lives UBER favorite supercouple Peter Reckell (Bo Brady) and Kristian Alfonso (Hope Williams Brady) are returning to the mothership! During the Day of DAYS fan event held over the weekend, fans were given a little tease of what's coming up in Salem and were in for a surprise to see both Reckell and Alfonso back onscreen once again.

When will the pair return? Watch for the duo to appear onscreen in 2023.