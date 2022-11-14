Mishael Morgan and Bryton James

Ashley: The chemist (Eileen Davidson) clues Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) in on her schemes. Watch for Ashley to have a nasty confrontation with Jack (Peter Bergman) and to get under Diane's (Susan Walters) skin.

Tucker: The mysterious mogul (Trevor St. John) explains his real motives for returning to Genoa City.

Diane: The architect drops a bombshell on Kyle (Michael Mealor). Watch for Diane to start fighting back and warn Tucker.

Devon/Amanda: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) is in for a surprise when he discovers his girlfriend (Mishael Morgan) back at their penthouse packing her things. Amanda tells Devon she's done with him and shuts down his attempts to try and convince her otherwise.

Amanda tells Devon she's not sticking around after he cheated on her once again and that she's resigned as the lawyer for Chancellor-Winters! Watch for Amanda to depart Genoa City.

Sharon: The therapist (Sharon Case) teaches an important message.

Adam/Sally/Nick: The black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) goes off on his big brother (Joshua Morrow). Later watch for Nick and Sally (Courtney Hope) to come to an understanding.

Billy: The Abbott screw-up (Jason Thompson) butts heads with Adam on how they can help Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Watch for Lily (Christel Khalil) to start to become suspicious of Billy.

Chelsea: The con artist-designer starts anew.

Chance/Abby: Things don't look good for the couple (Conner Floyd and Melissa Ordway). Abby tries to save her marriage, but Chance tells her she should be with Devon. Abby's gobsmacked by Chance's suggestion and maintains that she and Devon happened once, nothing more.

Chance rattles off the issues he and Abby have in their marriage and says they should just call it quits. Abby refuses and lets him know she's going to fight for them. Look for Chance to make a huge decision.

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) does things his way.