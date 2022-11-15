John Aniston

Days of Our Lives has revealed the final airdate for late legend John Aniston (Victor Kiriakis). Aniston's last episode of DAYS will air Dec. 26, according to TVLine.

In a statement to the site, DAYS EP Ken Corday honored Aniston. He said:

It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of one of our own — our beloved and legendary cast member and dear friend, John Aniston. It is truly unimaginable to think he won’t be stepping foot on our set again, but it’s comforting to all of us to know that he is at rest and no longer in pain. John was one of the best — kind, smart, witty and incredibly talented. It is enormously fitting that he received the Emmy for Lifetime Achievement this past year. There is no question that all of us at Days will be mourning this great and profound loss. John was an icon, but even more so, he was a pillar of strength and unity for our Days of our Lives community. He, along with our Victor Kiriakis, will forever be in our hearts. Our love and support goes out to his family and all those who knew him

Meanwhile, DAYS released a sweet tribute to Aniston. Peep the show's in memoriam below.