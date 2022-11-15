Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Announces John Aniston's Final Airdate

John Aniston

John Aniston

Days of Our Lives has revealed the final airdate for late legend John Aniston (Victor Kiriakis). Aniston's last episode of DAYS will air Dec. 26, according to TVLine.

RELATED: Days of Our Lives Star John Aniston Dead at 89

In a statement to the site, DAYS EP Ken Corday honored Aniston. He said:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of one of our own — our beloved and legendary cast member and dear friend, John Aniston. It is truly unimaginable to think he won’t be stepping foot on our set again, but it’s comforting to all of us to know that he is at rest and no longer in pain. John was one of the best — kind, smart, witty and incredibly talented. It is enormously fitting that he received the Emmy for Lifetime Achievement this past year. There is no question that all of us at Days will be mourning this great and profound loss. John was an icon, but even more so, he was a pillar of strength and unity for our Days of our Lives community. He, along with our Victor Kiriakis, will forever be in our hearts. Our love and support goes out to his family and all those who knew him

Meanwhile, DAYS released a sweet tribute to Aniston. Peep the show's in memoriam below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

John Aniston, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Star John Aniston Dead at 89

By Carly SilverComment
Days Beyond Salem logo
Days of Our Lives

Corday Productions Releases Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Soundtrack

By Carly SilverComment
bergman90036
Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives' John Aniston Sells House For $1.42 Million

By Jamey GiddensComment
bergman125566
Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives' John Aniston on Daughter Jennifer's Engagement: "It’s The First I’ve Heard About It"

By Jamey GiddensComment