Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1067: Glitter Basement

On episode 1067 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dished the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines.

Ridge and Brooke get an annulment on The Bold and the Beautiful. Sheila and Deacon's romance heats up.

Steve Burton joins Days of Our Lives. Ava and EJ kidnap each other's loved ones. What is the story behind Chanel's arrest?

Note: This episode was recorded before news of John Aniston's passing.

Esme escapes on General Hospital. Why is Nikolas written so out of character? Laura is back, but why is she such a terrible mayor?

Devon and Abby are caught having sex on The Young and the Restless. Is it time for Jill to face off with Victor over Victoria trying to snag her family's company?

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

