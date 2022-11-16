Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless fan fave Hunter King (ex-Summer) has signed on to appear in more Hallmark films. The actress recently inked a multi-picture deal with the media conglomerate and will appear in an upcoming movie as part of Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas." Elsewhere, fellow Y&R grads Alyvia Alyn Lind and Mckenna Grace, who both played Summer's little sister Faith, are appearing in major new projects.

All My Children

Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo) and Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley) have invested in Italian soccer teams Campobasso 1919 (of which they will be co-owners) and Ascoli FC

Another World

Anne Heche (ex-Vicky/Marley)'s final movie, the murder mystery thriller What Remains, will be released in theaters and on digital on Dec. 2

Days of Our Lives

Emily O'Brien (Gwen) voices the Norn Verðandi in the new video game God of War: Ragnarok

Guiding Light

Allison Janney (ex-Ginger) will the novel Confident Women: Swindlers, Grifters, and Shapeshifters of the Feminine Persuasion by Tori Telfe r (about female con artists) into a series for Prime Video

(ex-Ginger) will the novel Confident Women: Swindlers, Grifters, and Shapeshifters of the Feminine Persuasion by (about female con artists) into a series for Prime Video Brittany Snow (ex-Susan) stars in the holiday comedy Christmas with the Campbells, out in theaters and streaming on AMC+ Dec. 2





The Young and the Restless