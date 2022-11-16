Booked and Busy: The Young and The Restless' Hunter King Signs Multi-Movie Hallmark Deal
The Young and the Restless fan fave Hunter King (ex-Summer) has signed on to appear in more Hallmark films. The actress recently inked a multi-picture deal with the media conglomerate and will appear in an upcoming movie as part of Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas." Elsewhere, fellow Y&R grads Alyvia Alyn Lind and Mckenna Grace, who both played Summer's little sister Faith, are appearing in major new projects.
All My Children
- Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo) and Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley) have invested in Italian soccer teams Campobasso 1919 (of which they will be co-owners) and Ascoli FC
Another World
- Anne Heche (ex-Vicky/Marley)'s final movie, the murder mystery thriller What Remains, will be released in theaters and on digital on Dec. 2
Days of Our Lives
- Emily O'Brien (Gwen) voices the Norn Verðandi in the new video game God of War: Ragnarok
Guiding Light
- Allison Janney (ex-Ginger) will the novel Confident Women: Swindlers, Grifters, and Shapeshifters of the Feminine Persuasion by Tori Telfer (about female con artists) into a series for Prime Video
- Brittany Snow (ex-Susan) stars in the holiday comedy Christmas with the Campbells, out in theaters and streaming on AMC+ Dec. 2
The Young and the Restless
- Alyvia Alyn Lind (ex-Faith) will have a "heavily recurring" role in the live-action series The Spiderwick Chronicles on Disney+; she will play Calliope, who is secretly a Fetch (a death portent) in disguise
- Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith) stars in the Peacock limited series Friend of the Family
- Hunter King (ex-Summer) has inked a multi-picture deal with Hallmark Media; her next Hallmark movie, A Royal Corgi Christmas, premieres Nov. 25 at 8 PM EST
- Eva Marcille (ex-Tyra) stars opposite Devale Ellis in the holiday flick A Christmas Fumble as a crisis management expert who must handle a scandal for her football-playing ex, premiering Dec. 10 on OWN
- Camryn Grimes (Mariah) will lend her voice to Disney+'s animated series Hamster & Gretel
- Zuleyka Silver (Audra) will reprise the role of "Mrs. Guillermo" on Jimmy Kimmel Live this holiday season