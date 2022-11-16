Bryton James and Melissa Ordway Dish Devon and Abby's Tantric Tryst on Y&R

Bryton James and Melissa Ordway YouTube

No worries if your TV screen steamed up recently while you were watching The Young and the Restless. The passionate love scenes between Devon (Bryton James) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) injected a dose of sex appeal to Genoa City...and a whole lot of complications to both characters' relationships. James and Ordway spoke to Soaps.com about Devon and Abby doing the horizontal mambo.

Devon and Abby basically tore up his entire apartment. Ordway said:

I think we just wanted to do something different and a little bit shocking. Anybody can have sex on the couch. So many soap characters do that! But this showed there were a lot of pent up things going on.

I got a lot of messages from people who were shocked. We kind of did it everywhere in that apartment!

Could this session between the sheets turn into something more? James mused: