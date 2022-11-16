Bryton James and Melissa Ordway Dish Devon and Abby's Tantric Tryst on Y&R
No worries if your TV screen steamed up recently while you were watching The Young and the Restless. The passionate love scenes between Devon (Bryton James) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) injected a dose of sex appeal to Genoa City...and a whole lot of complications to both characters' relationships. James and Ordway spoke to Soaps.com about Devon and Abby doing the horizontal mambo.
Devon and Abby basically tore up his entire apartment. Ordway said:
I think we just wanted to do something different and a little bit shocking. Anybody can have sex on the couch. So many soap characters do that! But this showed there were a lot of pent up things going on.
I got a lot of messages from people who were shocked. We kind of did it everywhere in that apartment!
Could this session between the sheets turn into something more? James mused:
What’s interesting for me is the possibilities this opens up. There’s always been something between Abby and Devon. They’ve been best friends, so they understand each other in ways that other people in their lives don’t. Bonding over Dominick has only strengthened that. So I’m really excited to see where this goes!