Robin Mattson Explains Why She Isn't on General Hospital

Veteran actress Robin Mattson is setting the record straight on why she's not on General Hospital. Viewers were a bit puzzled as to why Mattson, who played Heather Webber the longest on the sudser, wasn't back. Webber is now being portrayed by former The Bold and the Beautiful star Alley Mills

Mattson explained to fans via Facebook she is currently recovering from surgery. Mattson posted: 

