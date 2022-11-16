Skip to main content

Tamron Hall to Have One-on-One Exclusive Interview With Former First Lady Michelle Obama Nov. 21

Tamron Hall, Michelle Obama

Tamron Hall is set to reunite with former First Lady Michelle Obama. Per a new press release, the Daytime Emmy-winning host will be joined by Mrs. Obama on the Nov. 21 episode of Tamron Hall.

Part of the "Road Trip with Tamron" series, the exclusive interview will take place in Philadelphia. Among other topics, the ladies will discuss Obama's new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, a follow-up to her hugely successful memoir Becoming.

To find out where and when Tamron Hall airs in your area, click here.

