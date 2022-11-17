Amazon Freevee Resurrects Aussie Soap Neighbours

Welcome back, Neighbours! After being axed earlier this year, the Australian soap is getting a second life, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Freemantle and Amazon Freevee have announced that Neighbours will get another season. Shooting will begin in early 2023. Some of the show's long-standing stars, including Stefan Dennis (Paul), Alan Fletcher (Karl), Ryan Moloney (Toadfish), and Jackie Woodburne (Susan), will return.

In both the U.K. and in America, Neighbours will premiere for free exclusively on Amazon Freevee, while it will debut on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. Fans of the soap will also be able to stream old episodes prior to watching the new season. Network 10, where Neighbours aired in Australia for 36 years, will have first-run rights for the new season. Jason Herbison and Andrew Thompson will return as Neighbours’ executive producer and producer, respectively.

Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and programming at Amazon Studios, said:

Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street. With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer a catalog of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favorite moments. We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers.

Fremantle Global CEO Jennifer Mullin stated: