B&B's Scott Clifton on Liam and Brooke's Bond: "This is an Oasis of Sanity"
The Bold and the Beautiful's beleaguered Liam (Scott Clifton) seems to have one woman he can turn to right now: his mother-in-law. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) seems to be the only other adult who can see through Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) scheming ways. Clifton delved into what makes Liam and Brooke's bond unique in a new interview with Soap Opera Digest.
Liam appreciates having Brooke on his side with regards to his troubles with Hope (Annika Noelle), Thomas, and Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri). Clifton explained:
Thank goodness for Brooke. She and Liam have always had a friendship in so much as you can have a friendship with your mother-in-law or son-in-law. They also share his undying concern about Thomas and his motivation. Liam is concerned and they sympathize with each other for a lot of reasons. Brooke is having trouble with Ridge [Thorsten Kaye], and Thomas is clearly threading the needle of having things going toward Taylor [Krista Allen], his own mother. I think between Ridge and Hope, Brooke and Liam see Thomas as a threat to their way of life and their lives as a family. Brooke is just as concerned as Liam about the Douglas situation.
Both the media heir and the former chemist are dealing with outside forces trying to crack their families wide open...whether or not they realize it fully yet. This gives the two a whole lot in common. Clifton said:
Liam is concerned about the Brooke/Ridge/Taylor triangle, and I think they find sanity in each other. Liam and Brooke both know that they can come to each other and talk and won’t be judged or gaslighted, because they both have been a little crazy.
He added:
Everyone is telling them they have nothing to worry about and there are no problems here and the emperor is wearing clothes, but Brooke and Liam know that’s not true. There is a lot more going on here. And the people closest to each of them seem to be turning a blind eye. Brooke and Liam have always had a friendship but thankfully, this is an oasis of sanity that they are giving each other.