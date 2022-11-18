Al Roker Hospitalized Due to Blood Clots

Nathan Congleton/NBC

The Today Show's Al Roker is currently recovering in the hospital after suffering from blood clots in his lungs and leg. Viewers wondered why the weatherman and anchor were absent from the morning show, and Roker explained why.

On Instagram, Roker revealed his health issues and posted:

So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg, which sent some clots into my lungs.

Roker went on to explain he was receiving great care and was "on the road to recovery." Read his statement below.

Get well soon, Al!