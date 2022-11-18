Skip to main content

Marcus Coloma Explains General Hospital Absence

Marcus Coloma, General Hospital

Marcus Coloma (Nikolas Cassadine) is explaining to viewers why he's recently been M.I.A. on General Hospital. Actor Adam Huss once again subbed for Coloma, but the brass gave no reason over at GH

Coloma took to Instagram, recorded a video of himself dancing, and revealed he contracted COVID but will be back onscreen shortly. Coloma posted:

Got COVID a month ago. I'm coming back for you, baby. Next week. 

Watch the video below.

And there you have it.

