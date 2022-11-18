Skip to main content

Real-Life Couple Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl Tease The Bold and The Beautiful Visit

Family patriarch Stephen Logan is coming home this November on The Bold and the Beautiful. Portrayer Patrick Duffy and his real-life partner, actress Linda Purl, chatted with TV Insider about their visit to the daytime drama.

RELATED: Patrick Duffy Returns to The Bold and The Beautiful in November

Now is the perfect time for the absentee Papa Logan to return, since Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) was left by Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) once again. Duffy dished:

Yes. She needs a fatherly figure around a bit more.

Despite not appearing on B&B since 2011, Duffy felt at home. He said:

It was as if I’d never left. The beauty is that it starts at the production itself. The Bold and the Beautiful truly has established a family atmosphere at the show. They’re all so invested in their relationships with one another as actors.

Purl plays Stephen's girlfriend. How did that come about? Purl shared:

A lot of good luck on my part! I’m not sure of all the conversations but Brad [Bell, B&B’s executive producer and head writer] and Patrick are long-term friends. It just worked out and I got to tag along. I’m very grateful. I’m sure Patrick’s support had no small part in my being cast. I’m grateful and it’s fun — and terrifying! I had just done an arc on General Hospital which has helped give me such admiration for what people who work on soap operas do on a daily basis. You get shot out of a cannon.

