Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl YouTube

Family patriarch Stephen Logan is coming home this November on The Bold and the Beautiful. Portrayer Patrick Duffy and his real-life partner, actress Linda Purl, chatted with TV Insider about their visit to the daytime drama.

RELATED: Patrick Duffy Returns to The Bold and The Beautiful in November

Now is the perfect time for the absentee Papa Logan to return, since Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) was left by Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) once again. Duffy dished:

Yes. She needs a fatherly figure around a bit more.

Despite not appearing on B&B since 2011, Duffy felt at home. He said:

It was as if I’d never left. The beauty is that it starts at the production itself. The Bold and the Beautiful truly has established a family atmosphere at the show. They’re all so invested in their relationships with one another as actors.

Purl plays Stephen's girlfriend. How did that come about? Purl shared: