The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of November 21-25, 2022

Thorsten Kaye, Krista Allen

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Eric (John McCook) pushes Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to come clean about his feelings for Taylor (Krista Allen) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Daddy Stephen (Patrick Duffy) and his new love, Lucy (Linda Purl), drop in on the Logan sisters.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) takes a stand.

Bill (Don Diamont) makes a move on Brooke, as Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) listens in.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Ridge and Taylor Fast-Track Their Wedding

Donna (Jennifer Gareis), Katie (Heather Tom), and Daddy Stephen do their best to support Brooke.

Ridge and Taylor’s wedding commences.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) have different rooting interests.

Carter goes IN on Bill.

Donna is disturbed by Brooke’s lack of conviction.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!