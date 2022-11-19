Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Jada is Infuriated By Nicole's Audacity

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of November 21-25, 2022
Elia Cantu

Here is the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Kate (Lauren Koslow) tells Jada (Elia Cantu) that Thanksgivings are always awkward. 

Too Much Tension:

For some reason, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is baking a pumpkin pie in Rafe's (Galen Gering) kitchen, which Rafe promptly throws in the trash. Gabi (Camila Banus) and Li (Remington Hoffman) come over, and he wonders why there’s no pie! 

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Salem Brings The Heat With Familiar Faces

Too Much Pressure:

Kate urges Jada to fight for Eric (Greg Vaughan), which leads to chaos with Nicole. Jada throws Nicole out of her apartment when she suggests that a baby will have a huge impact on her career. Eric, on the other hand, is warming to the idea of being a daddy. 

Can Drive You Over The Edge:

Ava (Tamara Braun) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) are driving (never a good sign on a soap opera) when a car suddenly goes off the road, over a cliff, and explodes! 

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

