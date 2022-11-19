Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of November 21-25, 2022

Tamara Braun

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Ava (Tamara Braun) takes Susan (Stacy Haiduk) hostage at gunpoint while a helpless EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) looks on.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Rafe (Galen Gering) have a very awkward Thanksgiving cooking session.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) demands the truth from Xander (Paul Telfer).

Ava listens to her inner Charlie Dale (Mike Manning) and drives off the road with Susan in tow.

Gabi (Camila Banus) randomly invites Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) to her nuptials.

Justin (Wally Kurth) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) are Bonnie’s (Judi Evans) heroes.

Xander confides in Gwen (Emily O’Brien) about his guilty conscience.

Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) gets some advice from Li (Remington Hoffman) on how to deal with Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Wendy (Victoria Grace).

Eric (Greg Vaughan) is stunned by Jada’s (Elia Cantu) harsh words.

Abe (James Reynolds) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) have a sit down.

EJ watches as Ava’s car explodes.

Nicole goes IN on Jada about Eric.

Jada takes Kate (Lauren Koslow) into her confidence.

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Alex enjoy a little holiday romance.

Gabi and Li join Rafe for Thanksgiving.

Gabi watches on as Chloe and Stefan grow closer.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!