General Hospital Spoilers for the week of November 21-25, 2022

Lisa LoCicero, Wally Kurth

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) must face the music.

Carly (Laura Wright) is a lying liar who lies.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) wants Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) to choose.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Carly go IN on each other.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) gets tipped off that Robert (Tristan Rogers) is in possession of the necklace.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) shares secret information with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Scotty (Kin Shriner) has strong words for Cody (Josh Kelly).

Chase (Josh Swickard) doesn’t quite know what to think.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) has questions for Heather (Alley Mills).

Brook Lynn goes IN on Linc (Dan Buran).

Robert wants to know what’s happening with Holly (Emma Samms).

Carly is stunned by Michael’s (Chad Duell) life update.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) tells Liesl (Kathleen Gati) she has Huntington’s Disease.

Dante has loose lips, which must be a contagious as Cody also suffers from this unfortunate condition.

Mac (John J. York) shares his feelings with Felicia (Kristina Wagner).

Martin (Michael E. Knight) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) take action.

Victor sends Holly to steal the necklace.

It’s a Quartermaine Thanksgiving!

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!