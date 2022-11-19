The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Adam Proposes To Sally!

The Young and the Restless Spoilers for the week of November 21-25

Noah: The prodigal Newman (Rory Gibson) finally comes clean about his past with Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

Ashley: The chemist (Eileen Davidson) flips the script.

Billy: The Abbott screw-up (Jason Thompson) helps Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) through a tough time.

Diane: The architect (Susan Walters) is not warmly received at the Abbott family's Thanksgiving Dinner.

Nick/Sally/Adam: The triangle with this trio is about to become a bit messier. Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sally (Courtney Hope) agree to tell the world about their romance, appear at Glam Club together, and share a kiss in public! Adam (Mark Grossman) sees and is rocked by Sally being with Nick and starts throwing back quite a few drinks.

Later, Adam goes to Sally and wants to speak with her privately, but Nick shoots the idea down. Sally agrees to hear Adam out, and he ushers her over to a secluded area of the club as Nick keeps an eye on the pair. Adam tells Sally they should be together and is brokenhearted by his actions. Adam stuns Sally by popping the question! Will Sally say yes, or will she go back to Nick?

Victor: The mustache (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) are thankful for the year they've had. The grateful attitude doesn't extend to Sally, however because Victor decides to dig into Sally's past.

Kyle: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) lays down the law.

Devon/Abby: The best friends (Bryton James and Melissa Ordway) finally sit down to discuss their tryst.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) shares a warm reunion with her son, Daniel (Michael Graziadei).

Nick: The Newman playboy goes after Adam.

Nate/Elena: Dr. Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) notices Nate (Sean Dominic) has his priorities all out of wack. Look for Elena to help Nate get back on the right track.