Emma Samms

This week on General Hospital, sinister plans made by some in Port Charles are revealed.

At the docs, Robert (Tristan Rogers) demands Holly (Emma Samms) tell him what Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) has on her. Holly tells him it isn't a what but a "who."

On the phone at the Metro Court, Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) tells someone she has a bad feeling about something.

Meanwhile, Victor tells someone one more life means nothing to him and they have more to lose than he does.

Sounds like the head of the Cassadine family is not playing!

Watch the promo below!