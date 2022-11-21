Michael Graziadei

As he makes his The Young and the Restless comeback, Michael Graziadei (Daniel) is dishing about his Genoa City return. He chatted with TV Insider about what made him want to come back to the soap and which actors he'll be sharing scenes with.

RELATED: Michael Graziadei Heads Back to The Young and The Restless

He explained that two former co-stars (who stopped by to visit his twin sons) helped inspire the move. Graziadei dished:

Bryton [James, who plays Devon Hamilton] had a huge hand in this. He and Christel [Khalil, Lily] came over to visit the boys. While they were there, Bryton asked if I’d ever come back to the show. I figured they would have asked if they wanted me, but Bryton said he was going to make this happen. The next thing I knew, the show was calling my manager. I was very grateful and humbled and honored that I’d apparently created so much good will during my time there.

Asked if Daniel's daughter Lucy will pop up, the actor said simply that he wasn't sure if he was able to say. He added:

I can say that I’ll be seeing [TV parents] Michael [Damian, Danny Romalotti] and Michelle [Stafford, Phyllis Summers].

Daniel has plenty of old flames he might bump into while in Genoa City, like Abby or Lily. Graziadei shared: