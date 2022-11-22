Arianne Zucker, Michael Fairman, and Greg Vaughan YouTube

There doesn't seem to be such a thing as smooth sailing for Days of Our Lives couple Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan). The exes recently reunited on screen...only to discover that Eric's recent love interest, Jada (Elia Cantu), is pregnant! At the Day of DAYS event, Zucker and Vaughan chatted about the latest developments in the "Ericole" love story with Michael Fairman.

Asked if Eric would be a good dad, Vaughan quipped:

Who's to say that it's his?

Meanwhile, Nicole just broke her hubby Rafe's (Galen Gering) heart by admitting to her feelings for Eric. But first, she fought her feelings for a good, long while. Zucker said:

Well, I think that the one thing that I hope at least seven of my fans could agree on[...]I feel like that, there is...I really strive for this character to find love, be loved, love herself, for heaven's sakes, and having stability. And I think when she was truly married for that year for that brief moment, she finally found this strength in herself and being a good mom to Allie [Lindsay Arnold] and Henry and just finding stability in her life. And when that stability went out the door and she lacked—again, this is classic Nicole, of needing someone to fulfill her, no pun intended—that[...]and I think that her relationship with Rafe was solid and he gave her that strength that she was looking for with Eric, when Eric was off doing all the good things that he does in this planet, you know? And right or wrong, they had a nice relationship for a little bit.

Prior to returning to Salem this time around, Vaughan explained that he spoke with co-EP Albert Alarr and head writer Ron Carlivati about what the actor wanted to play on screen. Vaughan said that he made sure to consider Zucker, since the two are longtime scene partners. Of working with her, he reflected:

Well, I said earlier today it's a dream come true when you can work with somebody, that there's an amount of respect but trust. But when you do it, we can just look at each other like that was good, that was good, and it feels that way. It's nice to have that. And there's moments that you're like, 'Ah, I've got to carry this one, you know; I just wish...the story's not there, but she's good.' No, with Ari, we make sometimes filling story really good story.

Watch the full interview below.