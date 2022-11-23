The Drew Barrymore Show Coming to UPtv in 2023

UPtv will add The Drew Barrymore Show to its list of programming in 2023. TV Insider reports that the Drew Barrymore-hosted chatfest is coming to the network, as well as its streaming service, UP Faith & Family.

In a promo video obtained by the site, Barrymore shared:

The Drew Barrymore Show is coming to UPtv and I’m excited to join the network’s lineup of feel-good shows as we head into the Most Uplifting Christmas Ever with more movies and more specials and more chances to uplift than ever before. Snuggle up with premiere movies every weekend and the sights and sounds of Christmas, the sweepstakes, ways to give back, and so much more.

What makes UPtv a good fit for Drew? According to the network, it's: