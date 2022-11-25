The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of November 28-December 2, 2022

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) blows up Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor’s (Krista Allen) wedding ceremony!

Bill (Don Diamont) kicks it old school.

Ridge goes IN on Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Deacon (Sean Kanan) pushes Bill’s buttons.

Steffy is freaked out when Finn (Tanner Novlan) does a little digging.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has an epiphany.

Deacon makes the mistake of putting Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) on the defensive.

Taylor and Brooke have a sit down.

Steffy goes to war with Thomas.

Ridge doesn’t know how to move forward with Thomas.

